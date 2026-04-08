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The Search for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

A class 10 student from Kerala went missing at Manikyadhara Falls during a family trip. Efforts by police and forest department officials are underway to find her. The search involves thermal drones and disaster management teams, continuing through the night, with hope for her safe recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:13 IST
The Search for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls
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  • India

A significant search operation is underway after a class 10 student from Kerala went missing during a family trip to Manikyadhara Falls within the Chandradrona hill range. Police report that the student was part of a large 40-member group traveling from Palakkad.

According to authorities, the student disappeared around 5.30 pm on Tuesday while visiting the falls with family. Her family searched until 8 pm before notifying officials. In response, police and forest department personnel initiated a search operation, deploying thermal drones to scan the area until 4.30 am.

Disaster management teams joined the search Wednesday morning. Despite crowd presence making the search challenging, officials remain hopeful, citing a recent successful location of another missing individual in the Kodagu district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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