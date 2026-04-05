Stranded in Sikkim: Rescue Operation for Tourists in Lachen
About 800 tourists are stranded in Lachen, Sikkim due to a road breach. The government has issued advisories for safety and is planning an evacuation. Authorities are coordinating with various agencies to ensure a safe evacuation, contingent on weather and road conditions improving.
- Country:
- India
In Sikkim's Mangan district, approximately 800 tourists find themselves stranded in Lachen after a road breach near the Tarum Chu bridge on the Lachen-Chungthang Road forced its closure, officials reported Sunday.
The Mangan district administration has issued public advisories, urging tourists to stay put amid unsafe weather conditions and potential route risks. An evacuation operation is planned for Monday morning, relying heavily on improved weather and successful snow clearance.
Authorities, including police, ITBP, BRO, and the Indian Army, are collaborating closely to coordinate the rescue, with road restoration and snow clearance underway. However, the evacuation's timing will be based on real-time weather and road assessments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Sikkim
- tourists
- Lachen
- Mangan
- Chungthang
- evacuation
- rescue
- road breach
- advisory
- weather conditions
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