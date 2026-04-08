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Meghalaya Leaders Urge Rethink on FCRA Amendments Impacting Charitable Institutions

Meghalaya officials met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to express concerns over proposed FCRA amendments potentially affecting charitable activities in the state. They emphasized the crucial role of educational and healthcare institutions funded by foreign contributions, advocating for thorough stakeholder consultations before any legislative changes are finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:21 IST
Meghalaya Leaders Urge Rethink on FCRA Amendments Impacting Charitable Institutions
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address concerns over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, along with his deputy, Prestone Tynsong, met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi. The discussions centered on the FCRA's impact on charitable institutions in the state.

The meeting, attended by representatives from the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India and other stakeholders, highlighted the vital role of foreign contributions in supporting educational, healthcare, and social institutions in Meghalaya's remote areas. These institutions have been pivotal in delivering essential services, particularly in tribal and Christian-majority regions.

Sangma emphasized the delegation's call for balanced and consultative legislative processes, particularly concerning provisions related to property seizure. Union Minister Rijiju assured that the issues raised would be carefully examined, with stakeholder consultations to be conducted prior to finalizing any amendments. Meanwhile, regional voices, including the VPP, stressed the need to protect the functional autonomy of faith-based institutions while ensuring a constructive partnership with the Government of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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