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Tragic Discovery: Father and Son Found Dead in UP's Shamli

The bodies of Naresh Kumar and his son Bhim Sen were found in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. They went missing after leaving to book a vehicle and are suspected to have been killed by robbers. The police recovered the bodies after an accused revealed their location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:26 IST
Tragic Discovery: Father and Son Found Dead in UP's Shamli
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In a tragic development, bodies of a father and his son were discovered in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The duo, identified as Naresh Kumar, 45, and Bhim Sen, 21, had been reported missing days earlier.

The police suspect a robbery gone awry led to their murders. Their remains were found in a forest area of Kabaraut village along the Karnal-Meerut Highway, after the police detained an accused who directed them to the site.

The two had embarked on a drive to arrange a pickup vehicle booking on April 2 but failed to return, prompting their family to file a missing person's report. Investigation is ongoing as authorities take legal steps following the recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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