Cabinet Approves ₹79,459 Crore Expansion of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

In a major push toward strengthening India’s energy security and petrochemical self-reliance, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved a substantial revision in the project cost of the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) project.

The total project cost has been revised from ₹43,129 crore to ₹79,459 crore, reflecting the scale, complexity, and strategic importance of the refinery. Additionally, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will invest an additional ₹8,962 crore in equity, taking its total equity contribution to ₹19,600 crore.

A Mega Integrated Refinery–Petrochemical Complex

The HRRL project represents one of India’s most advanced and integrated refinery–petrochemical complexes, designed to produce both fuels and high-value petrochemical products.

Key production capacities include:

1 MMTPA Petrol

4 MMTPA Diesel

1 MMTPA Polypropylene (PP)

0.5 MMTPA Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

0.5 MMTPA High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

~0.4 MMTPA Aromatics (Benzene, Toluene, Butadiene)

With over 26% of its output dedicated to petrochemicals, the refinery is positioned to meet growing demand across critical sectors such as:

Transportation and mobility

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and coatings

Packaging and plastics

Manufacturing and industrial applications

Reducing Import Dependence and Saving Foreign Exchange

The expanded HRRL project is expected to play a pivotal role in:

Reducing India’s dependence on imported petrochemical products

Enhancing domestic value addition

Strengthening supply chains for key industrial inputs

By boosting indigenous production, the project will contribute to significant foreign exchange savings and support the government’s broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Leveraging Domestic Resources

A key strategic advantage of the refinery lies in its use of locally available Mangala crude oil, enabling:

Efficient utilization of domestic energy resources

Reduced logistics and import costs

Greater energy resilience

The project also reinforces India’s ambition to emerge as a global refining and petrochemical hub.

Employment and Regional Development

Beyond its industrial significance, the HRRL project is expected to deliver substantial socio-economic benefits, particularly in Rajasthan.

During its construction phase, the project has already:

Generated employment for approximately 25,000 workers

Once operational, it is expected to:

Create long-term direct and indirect employment opportunities

Stimulate ancillary industries

Accelerate industrialization in a relatively underdeveloped region

Timeline and Execution

The refinery is nearing completion, with the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD) set for July 1, 2026.

The revised cost reflects:

Enhanced project scope and technological complexity

Global cost escalations in materials and engineering

Integration of advanced petrochemical units

Strategic Importance for India’s Energy Future

India’s energy demand is projected to grow steadily in the coming decades, alongside rising consumption of petrochemical products. The HRRL project is strategically aligned to address both trends by:

Expanding refining capacity

Increasing petrochemical output

Supporting downstream industries

The integration of refining and petrochemical production ensures higher margins, better efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

A Catalyst for Industrial Growth

With its scale, complexity, and output diversity, the HRRL project is expected to: