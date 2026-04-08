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Operation CyHawk 4.0: Decisive Blow to Cybercrime in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested over 600 people and questioned 8,371 suspects during Operation CyHawk 4.0. The crackdown targeted the financial base of cybercrime networks, registering new cases and solving pending ones. A major arrest involved the son of an eatery chain owner implicated in cyber fraud activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:10 IST
Operation CyHawk 4.0: Decisive Blow to Cybercrime in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to dismantle cybercrime in the capital, Delhi Police arrested more than 600 individuals and brought in over 8,300 suspects for questioning during Operation CyHawk 4.0, which took place on April 6 and 7.

Among those apprehended was the son of a prominent Delhi eatery chain owner, who allegedly facilitated the movement of defrauded funds through his bank account, earning a commission in the process. This arrest exemplifies the operation's focus on undermining the financial infrastructure supporting organized cybercrime.

The crackdown led to the filing of 499 new cases and advances in 324 existing ones. The initiative, supported by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, revealed significant evidence against numerous call centers involved in fraudulent operations, marking a strategic shift toward proactive anti-fraud enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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