Thabiso Thiti Appointed as FIC Director to Strengthen Financial Crime Crackdown

South Africa has entered a critical new phase in its fight against financial crime and illicit financial flows, with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana appointing seasoned public sector leader Thabiso Lucas Thiti as Director of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) for a five-year term, effective 15 April 2026.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the country’s financial system, following South Africa’s successful removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist—a milestone widely seen as restoring global confidence in the country’s regulatory and compliance frameworks.

A Strategic Appointment at a Critical Juncture

Godongwana described Thiti’s appointment as both timely and strategic, noting that the FIC will play a central role in consolidating recent gains and ensuring that South Africa maintains its credibility as a transparent and secure financial jurisdiction.

“Thiti steps into this role at a pivotal time. We believe he has the requisite skill and experience to lead this critical institution,” the Minister said.

The FIC, South Africa’s primary financial intelligence agency, is responsible for detecting, analysing and combating:

Money laundering

Terrorism financing

Illicit financial flows

Organised crime networks

With global scrutiny intensifying, the agency’s role has become increasingly important in safeguarding the integrity of the financial system and maintaining access to international markets.

From Greylist Exit to Sustained Compliance

South Africa’s exit from the FATF greylist in October marked a significant turning point, following a series of rapid reforms aimed at strengthening anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) systems.

The achievement—secured in under three years—was driven by coordinated efforts between:

Government departments

Financial regulators

Law enforcement agencies

Private sector institutions

Officials say the progress demonstrated the country’s ability to implement complex reforms under pressure.

However, authorities caution that the next phase will be even more demanding.

With a mutual evaluation by FATF scheduled later in 2026, South Africa must now demonstrate not only regulatory compliance but also effectiveness in enforcement, including:

Increased investigations

Successful prosecutions

Meaningful sanctions against offenders

“Sustaining this momentum is paramount, and the FIC has a key role to play to ensure that South Africa’s financial system remains trusted, transparent, and globally competitive,” Godongwana emphasised.

Thiti Brings Deep Experience Across Security and Justice Sectors

Thiti assumes the role with more than two decades of senior executive experience across multiple arms of government, including the justice system, national security, and intelligence operations.

He currently serves as Deputy Director-General: Institutional Development and Support at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, a role he has held since April 2023.

His career highlights include:

Head of the Office of Interception at the State Security Agency (2020–2023)

Over 11 years in senior roles within the SSA , focusing on strategy, operations, and coordination

Extensive involvement in the broader criminal justice system, including intelligence-led enforcement

This background positions him to strengthen inter-agency collaboration—considered essential for tackling complex financial crimes that often span multiple jurisdictions and institutions.

A Leadership Transition Following Strong Interim Stewardship

The Minister also acknowledged the contribution of Advocate Pieter Smit, who has served as Acting FIC Director since September 2023, guiding the institution through a period of intense reform and international scrutiny.

Smit’s tenure coincided with South Africa’s successful efforts to address FATF concerns, laying the groundwork for the country’s eventual delisting.

Rigorous Selection Process Underscores Institutional Importance

Thiti’s appointment follows a comprehensive recruitment process launched in 2025, culminating in a selection panel chaired by Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi.

The process reflects the strategic importance of the FIC, not only as a regulatory body but as a cornerstone of South Africa’s economic and financial governance framework.

Strengthening Investor Confidence and Financial Integrity

The appointment is expected to reinforce investor confidence at a time when South Africa is actively working to attract foreign investment and deepen participation in global financial markets.

A strong and credible FIC is critical to:

Maintaining international banking relationships

Reducing transaction risks for investors

Ensuring compliance with global financial standards

Protecting the economy from illicit financial activities

Looking Ahead: From Compliance to Enforcement Excellence

As South Africa prepares for its next FATF assessment, the focus is shifting from policy reform to demonstrable enforcement outcomes.

Under Thiti’s leadership, the FIC is expected to:

Enhance intelligence-sharing across agencies

Strengthen monitoring and reporting systems

Improve case referrals and prosecution support

Leverage data analytics and technology in financial crime detection

A Defining Moment for Financial Governance

Thiti’s appointment signals government’s intent to consolidate recent progress while elevating the fight against financial crime to a new level of effectiveness.

With global financial systems becoming increasingly interconnected—and vulnerable to sophisticated illicit networks—the leadership of the FIC will be instrumental in ensuring that South Africa remains a trusted, resilient and competitive financial hub.