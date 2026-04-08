Age Relaxation Boost for Ladakh's Aspiring Police Sub-Inspectors

In a decisive move to support young aspirants from Ladakh's border areas, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has mandated age relaxation for police sub-inspector candidates. This decision, revealed by a spokesperson on Wednesday, grants an age limit extension of up to seven years for applicants from the Actual Line of Control (ALC) regions.

Under the new regulations, candidates aged up to 35 years will have the opportunity to apply for one of 34 sub-inspector positions. Previously, the age criteria ranged from 18 to 28 years. This change seeks to address concerns raised by local communities and political entities about limited job prospects and developmental challenges specific to the region.

Highlighting the strategic importance of inclusivity, the Lt Governor has directed relevant authorities to ensure the updated recruitment notice reflects this directive. By embracing these measures, the administration aims to bolster participation in Ladakh's recruitment processes, ensuring equitable opportunities for all aspiring candidates, as emphasized in Saxena's statement.