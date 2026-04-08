Italy Demands Accountability Over Israeli Shots at UN Convoy

Italy summoned the Israeli ambassador on Wednesday to provide explanations for shots fired at an Italian convoy participating in a U.N. mission in Lebanon, according to the Italian foreign minister. He emphasized that Israeli forces had no authority to target Rome's troops.

The incident took place as part of the UNIFIL mission in southern Lebanon, an area of repeated clashes between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani highlighted the need to understand this breach of protocol, as warning shots damaged an Italian vehicle.

The convoy, traveling from Shama to Beirut, halted and returned to base after the incident. Italy has called on the United Nations to engage Israel for clarification and ensure the safety of peacekeepers. The incident underscores the ongoing volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)