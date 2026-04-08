Left Menu

Italy Demands Accountability Over Israeli Shots at UN Convoy

Italy summoned the Israeli ambassador after warning shots were fired at an Italian convoy in a UN mission in Lebanon. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized that Israeli forces had no authority to target Rome's troops. The incident occurred during a period of intense conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:03 IST
Italy Demands Accountability Over Israeli Shots at UN Convoy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy summoned the Israeli ambassador on Wednesday to provide explanations for shots fired at an Italian convoy participating in a U.N. mission in Lebanon, according to the Italian foreign minister. He emphasized that Israeli forces had no authority to target Rome's troops.

The incident took place as part of the UNIFIL mission in southern Lebanon, an area of repeated clashes between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani highlighted the need to understand this breach of protocol, as warning shots damaged an Italian vehicle.

The convoy, traveling from Shama to Beirut, halted and returned to base after the incident. Italy has called on the United Nations to engage Israel for clarification and ensure the safety of peacekeepers. The incident underscores the ongoing volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global's Strategic Foray into Commercial Realty

Signature Global's Strategic Foray into Commercial Realty

 India
2
Unseasonal Weather Grips Uttar Pradesh, Relief on the Horizon

Unseasonal Weather Grips Uttar Pradesh, Relief on the Horizon

 India
3
Leaders Unite for West Asia Peace: Erdoğan and Sharif's Diplomatic Efforts

Leaders Unite for West Asia Peace: Erdoğan and Sharif's Diplomatic Efforts

 Pakistan
4
Reviving Italian Soccer: Betting Revenue for Youth Development

Reviving Italian Soccer: Betting Revenue for Youth Development

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026