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Naidu's Ambitious Land Reform: Transforming Andhra Pradesh by 2027

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu sets March 2027 deadline for Resurvey 2.0, aiming to distribute over one crore pattadar passbooks. The initiative focuses on land reforms and benefits to poor families, with completed surveys in 7,000 villages and ongoing passbook distribution. New legislation and digitization of records are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:05 IST
Naidu's Ambitious Land Reform: Transforming Andhra Pradesh by 2027
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards land reform, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced ambitious plans during a revenue department review meeting. The focus was on completing Resurvey 2.0 and distributing over one crore pattadar passbooks by March 2027, aiming to correct past discrepancies and extend benefits to impoverished families.

Naidu criticized the previous government for land disputes under resurvey pretenses and emphasized corrective actions. Currently, surveys have been completed in nearly 7,000 villages, with over 22.7 lakh passbooks being distributed in 5,700 villages. Naidu has set monthly targets for distributing 80 lakh passbooks by March 2026.

Additionally, Naidu removed restrictions on 1.37 lakh acres of village service lands and announced plans for freeing another one lakh acres. Legislation is underway to convert the 2019 ordinance on service inam lands into law, aiming to address hardships faced by families. Further, digitization of revenue records leveraging e-KYC and blockchain technology is set to enhance accessibility.

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