Court Rules Filing Cases Isn't Abetment to Suicide

In a significant judgment, the Allahabad High Court has determined that a wife and her family cannot be held responsible for abetting her husband's suicide merely due to the lodging of legal cases related to matrimonial disputes.

Researching the case, Justice Sameer Jain allowed the petition filed by Megha Kirti. The court acknowledged that filing cases, even if purported to be false, does not meet the criteria for 'mens rea' required under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code to constitute suicide abetment.

The court's decision emphasized that the absence of coercive intention from the wife's side impacts culpability, thereby quashing the criminal proceedings against the accused. The ruling underlined that distress caused by legal proceedings isn't sufficient to validate abetment charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)