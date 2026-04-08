India Achieves 1,000-km Quantum Communication Network Under National Quantum Mission

In a major technological milestone that positions India at the forefront of next-generation secure communications, the country has successfully demonstrated a 1,000-kilometre quantum communication network under the National Quantum Mission (NQM)—one of the longest such deployments globally.

The breakthrough, achieved in less than two years since the mission’s launch in October 2024, marks rapid progress toward India’s ambitious target of building a 2,000-km quantum communication network over eight years.

The achievement was highlighted during a high-level review chaired by Union Minister for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who was briefed by senior officials of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Indigenous Innovation Drives Quantum Leap

The milestone has been enabled by indigenous quantum key distribution (QKD) technology developed by QNu Labs, a startup supported under the National Quantum Mission.

Describing the achievement as a “landmark advancement in secure quantum communication,” DST Secretary Dr. Abhay Karandikar noted that the progress has exceeded initial timelines, reflecting India’s growing capability in frontier technologies.

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) enables ultra-secure communication by leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics, ensuring that any attempt at interception can be immediately detected—making it a cornerstone technology for future cybersecurity.

Strengthening Strategic and Civilian Infrastructure

The 1,000-km quantum communication network is expected to significantly enhance secure communication capabilities across critical sectors, including:

Defence and national security

Banking and financial systems

Critical infrastructure and government networks

Officials highlighted that the technology is designed to function across challenging terrains, including:

Underwater communication systems

Underground networks

This expands its applicability beyond traditional telecom infrastructure, enabling robust and resilient communication frameworks.

Expanding India’s Quantum Startup Ecosystem

In a parallel move to deepen India’s quantum innovation landscape, the government has expanded support under the National Quantum Mission to nine additional startups, taking the total number of supported ventures to 17.

The newly supported startups include:

Sense-XT

ORVISSEMI

QuBeats

Quantum AI Global

bloq

GDQ Labs

Quantum Biosciences

Bumble Bee Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

SAS Qute Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

These startups are working on cutting-edge domains such as:

Quantum biosensors for disease detection

Photon sensing technologies

Quantum positioning systems

Atomic memory systems

Precision electronics

This expansion reflects a strategic push to build end-to-end indigenous capabilities across quantum computing, communication, sensing, and materials.

Strong Momentum in R&D Financing

The review also highlighted growing momentum under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) funding framework, with institutions such as:

Technology Development Board (TDB)

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC)

playing a key role as second-level fund managers.

Key developments include:

100+ proposals received by TDB within two months

Six companies already recommended for investment support

Nearly 200 applications received by BIRAC in areas such as: Cancer research Gene therapy Bio-manufacturing



These trends indicate increasing industry participation in government-backed innovation programs.

Innovative Financing Models to Boost Startups

To support deep-tech startups without immediate equity dilution, the government is introducing innovative financial instruments such as:

Optionally Convertible Debt (OCD)

This approach aims to:

Attract private investment alongside public funding

Provide flexibility to startups in early growth stages

Enable scaling of high-risk, high-impact technologies

Building a Future-Ready Deep-Tech Ecosystem

The developments under the National Quantum Mission are part of a broader national strategy to strengthen capabilities in:

Quantum technologies

6G communications

Advanced manufacturing

Space technologies

Biotechnology

These sectors are being prioritized as strategic pillars of India’s technological future.

Emphasis on Transparency and Global Positioning

During the review, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for:

Transparent and structured evaluation mechanisms

Wider outreach to improve awareness of funding opportunities

Stronger communication strategies to showcase India’s scientific achievements globally

He underscored that milestones such as the quantum communication breakthrough must be effectively leveraged to position India as a leading innovation hub on the global stage.

A Strategic Leap Toward Quantum Leadership

The successful demonstration of a 1,000-km quantum communication network signals India’s emergence as a serious contender in the global quantum race.

By combining indigenous innovation, startup-driven development, and mission-mode funding, India is laying the foundation for a secure, resilient, and technologically advanced digital ecosystem.

As quantum technologies increasingly shape the future of communication and cybersecurity, the National Quantum Mission is set to play a pivotal role in ensuring that India remains at the cutting edge of this transformative domain.