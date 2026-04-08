Tragic Pipeline Accident in Uttar Pradesh Claims Lives of Two Labourers

In a tragic accident on Wednesday night, two labourers lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur when a mound of soil collapsed during pipeline repair work, police reported.

The victims, identified as Bihar natives Prince Kumar and Niranjan Kumar Mahto, were engaged in welding work inside a pit for pipeline maintenance near Chaukia Shivalaya in Devkali Bazaar.

Eyewitnesses claimed the depth of the pit and insufficient safety measures contributed to the accident. Authorities are investigating the incident, with post-mortem examinations underway to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)