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Tragic Pipeline Accident in Uttar Pradesh Claims Lives of Two Labourers

In Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, a sudden soil collapse during pipeline repairs killed two labourers, Prince Kumar and Niranjan Kumar Mahto. The incident has raised concerns over safety measures, as the deep pit and alleged lack of precautions might have contributed to the tragedy. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:51 IST
Tragic Pipeline Accident in Uttar Pradesh Claims Lives of Two Labourers
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In a tragic accident on Wednesday night, two labourers lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur when a mound of soil collapsed during pipeline repair work, police reported.

The victims, identified as Bihar natives Prince Kumar and Niranjan Kumar Mahto, were engaged in welding work inside a pit for pipeline maintenance near Chaukia Shivalaya in Devkali Bazaar.

Eyewitnesses claimed the depth of the pit and insufficient safety measures contributed to the accident. Authorities are investigating the incident, with post-mortem examinations underway to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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