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NHRC Demands Answers from Gujarat Police: Journalist Torture Scandal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Gujarat police chief regarding reports of a journalist being unlawfully apprehended and physically tortured by the Rajkot Crime Branch. The NHRC has demanded a detailed report on the investigation and the journalist's health status within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:38 IST
NHRC Demands Answers from Gujarat Police: Journalist Torture Scandal
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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action against the Gujarat police following allegations of severe mistreatment of a journalist by the Rajkot Crime Branch.

According to reports, the journalist was illegally detained, stripped, suspended upside down, and physically tortured, leading to serious injuries.

In response, the NHRC has issued a notice to the Gujarat DGP, demanding a thorough investigation and report on the journalist's condition within two weeks.

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