NHRC Demands Answers from Gujarat Police: Journalist Torture Scandal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action against the Gujarat police following allegations of severe mistreatment of a journalist by the Rajkot Crime Branch.

According to reports, the journalist was illegally detained, stripped, suspended upside down, and physically tortured, leading to serious injuries.

In response, the NHRC has issued a notice to the Gujarat DGP, demanding a thorough investigation and report on the journalist's condition within two weeks.