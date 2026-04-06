Rajkot Celebrates 125 Years of Shrimad Rajchandraji's Spiritual Legacy

Rajkot, Gujarat, is the focal point of a major spiritual celebration marking the 125th Samadhi Day of Shrimad Rajchandraji. The four-day event, Paramkrupaludev Param Prayaan Parva, draws saints, spiritual leaders, and followers from across India to honor a spiritual legacy that endures over a century.

The gathering, organized by Shrimad Rajchandra Gyan Mandir Trust, kicked off with Paavan Prakshalan, a sacred ritual venerating Shrimad Rajchandraji through ceremonial practices. Attendees are treated to a Pavitra Pradarshani, showcasing rare items associated with Rajchandraji, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

Highlights include speeches by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, emphasizing introspection, and the presence of Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel. As the event proceeds, various spiritual sermons, rituals, and artistic presentations continue to uplift participants, nurturing a sense of inner transformation and devotion.