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Rajkot Celebrates 125 Years of Shrimad Rajchandraji's Spiritual Legacy

Rajkot hosts Paramkrupaludev Param Prayaan Parva, a four-day spiritual gathering honoring the 125th Samadhi Day of Shrimad Rajchandraji. With esteemed saints and spiritual leaders in attendance, the event features rituals, discourses, and exhibitions, spotlighting Shrimad Rajchandraji's influence on Indian spiritual heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:01 IST
Rajkot Celebrates 125 Years of Shrimad Rajchandraji's Spiritual Legacy
Celebration of the 125th Samadhi Day of Shrimad Rajchandraji, a milestone unfolding through the grand four-day celebration. Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Rajkot, Gujarat, is the focal point of a major spiritual celebration marking the 125th Samadhi Day of Shrimad Rajchandraji. The four-day event, Paramkrupaludev Param Prayaan Parva, draws saints, spiritual leaders, and followers from across India to honor a spiritual legacy that endures over a century.

The gathering, organized by Shrimad Rajchandra Gyan Mandir Trust, kicked off with Paavan Prakshalan, a sacred ritual venerating Shrimad Rajchandraji through ceremonial practices. Attendees are treated to a Pavitra Pradarshani, showcasing rare items associated with Rajchandraji, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

Highlights include speeches by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, emphasizing introspection, and the presence of Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel. As the event proceeds, various spiritual sermons, rituals, and artistic presentations continue to uplift participants, nurturing a sense of inner transformation and devotion.

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