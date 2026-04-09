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Mysterious Disappearance at Sea: The Hooker Mystery

Authorities in the Bahamas have arrested Brian Hooker, husband of missing US sailor Lynette Hooker, after she vanished from their boat near Elbow Cay. Lynette's family expresses doubt over her falling overboard. The US Coast Guard has launched a criminal investigation into the incident amidst claims of a volatile relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nassau | Updated: 09-04-2026 06:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 06:57 IST
Mysterious Disappearance at Sea: The Hooker Mystery
Disappearance
  • Country:
  • The Bahamas

A US woman, Lynette Hooker, has mysteriously disappeared while on a boat near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas, prompting authorities to arrest her husband, Brian Hooker, for questioning. The couple, known for documenting their voyages under 'The Sailing Hookers', had reportedly been sailing when Lynette vanished last Saturday.

According to Brian Hooker, his wife fell overboard with the boat keys, causing the engine to shut off, leaving him to paddle back to shore. Despite the ongoing investigation by Bahamian authorities and the US Coast Guard, friends and family remain skeptical about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Lynette's daughter, Karli Aylesworth, expressed doubts, citing her mother's extensive sailing experience and the couple's reportedly turbulent relationship.

Lynette's mother, Darlene Hamlett, is in pursuit of answers, intending to travel to the Caribbean nation soon. Meanwhile, Brian Hooker has taken to social media, expressing heartbreak over the incident and vowing to continue his search for Lynette.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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