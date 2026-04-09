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Protest Erupts Over Tukaram Mundhe's Transfer

A group of persons with disabilities protested against the transfer of Tukaram Mundhe, former Secretary of the Disability Welfare Department, citing his positive impact on disability rights. Mundhe, known for his integrity, was recently reassigned to the Disaster Management Department, marking his 24th posting in 21 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:03 IST
Protest Erupts Over Tukaram Mundhe's Transfer
  • Country:
  • India

A group of persons with disabilities has voiced their opposition to the transfer of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, demanding a reversal of the decision. The protest was held on Wednesday outside the Nanded collector's office with participants chanting slogans to support their cause.

Mundhe, who has a reputation as an upright civil servant, was recently reassigned as Secretary for Disaster Management, Rehabilitation, Revenue, and Forest Department at Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai. During his tenure at the Disability Welfare Department, he gained respect and trust for his decisions benefiting persons with disabilities.

This transfer marks Mundhe's 24th posting in a 21-year career, sparking protests at various locations, including near the state secretariat previously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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