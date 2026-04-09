$128.5 Million Boost for Spinal Rehabilitation Centre Confirmed for South Auckland

In a major investment aimed at transforming rehabilitation services in New Zealand, the Government has confirmed that construction of a long-awaited, purpose-built spinal rehabilitation centre will proceed at Manukau Health Park—a move expected to significantly improve outcomes for patients with complex spinal cord injuries.

Health Minister Simeon Brown announced the project will deliver a modern 30-bed specialist facility, replacing the ageing Ōtara Spinal Unit and addressing longstanding capacity constraints that have placed sustained pressure on Middlemore Hospital.

Replacing One of the Country’s Most Outdated Facilities

The existing Ōtara Spinal Unit has long been flagged as one of the most outdated and high-risk healthcare facilities in the country, with infrastructure limitations affecting both patient care and operational efficiency.

“This investment provides certainty after years of delays and rising costs,” Mr Brown said. “We are replacing an ageing, inadequate facility with a modern centre designed to meet today’s clinical standards and future demand.”

The new facility will expand capacity from 20 to 30 specialist rehabilitation beds, enabling more patients to access timely, high-quality care in a dedicated setting rather than remaining in acute hospital wards.

Easing Pressure on Middlemore Hospital

One of the most significant impacts of the project will be the reduction of strain on Middlemore Hospital’s acute services, which have been under pressure due to limited rehabilitation capacity.

Currently, patients requiring specialist rehabilitation often face delays in transfer, occupying acute beds longer than clinically necessary. This bottleneck has ripple effects across the wider health system, contributing to overcrowding and longer wait times.

By increasing rehabilitation capacity and improving patient flow, the new centre is expected to:

Enable faster transitions from acute to rehabilitation care

Free up critical acute beds for urgent cases

Improve recovery outcomes through specialised, timely treatment

A Combined 58-Bed Rehabilitation Network

The project is part of a broader upgrade to rehabilitation services in South Auckland. Alongside the new facility, Middlemore Hospital’s adult rehabilitation ward will be refurbished under Health New Zealand’s National Remediation Programme.

Once complete, the system will offer a combined 58 rehabilitation beds, including:

30 beds at the new Manukau spinal rehabilitation centre

28 beds in a refurbished adult general and neuro rehabilitation ward

This expanded capacity is designed to meet projected demand through to 2040, reflecting population growth, aging demographics, and increasing demand for complex rehabilitation services.

Modern Design Aligned with Future Care Models

The new Manukau facility will be purpose-built to align with the Model of Rehabilitation, emphasising patient-centred care, multidisciplinary treatment, and improved integration across services.

Key features will include:

Advanced therapy and rehabilitation spaces tailored for spinal injury recovery

Integrated clinical services to streamline care pathways

A direct connection to the Manukau Surgery Centre, improving access to radiology, outpatient services, and surgical support

Enhanced patient privacy and family-friendly environments

Health experts note that purpose-built rehabilitation environments can significantly improve recovery timelines, reduce complications, and enhance long-term quality of life for patients.

Addressing Growing Demand and Future-Proofing Care

The $128.5 million investment reflects increasing recognition of the importance of rehabilitation within the healthcare system—not just as a follow-up service, but as a critical component of patient recovery and system efficiency.

“Expanding rehabilitation services is essential for a sustainable health system,” Mr Brown said. “It helps patients recover sooner and ensures acute hospital resources are used where they’re needed most.”

With spinal injuries often requiring long-term, intensive care, the new facility is expected to play a vital role in improving outcomes for patients across the upper North Island.

Community Impact and Long-Awaited Progress

The project has been years in the making, with delays and funding challenges previously slowing progress. Its confirmation is being welcomed by clinicians, patients, and community stakeholders who have long advocated for upgraded facilities.

Mr Brown acknowledged the role of healthcare workers and community partners in shaping the project. “This has been a long time coming. The dedication of staff and stakeholders has ensured we are delivering a facility that is modern, responsive, and centred on patients and their families.”

A Step Forward for New Zealand’s Health Infrastructure

As New Zealand faces growing healthcare demand, investments like the Manukau rehabilitation centre highlight a broader shift toward capacity expansion, modernisation, and system efficiency.

By strengthening rehabilitation services, the Government aims to improve not only patient outcomes but also the overall performance of the healthcare system—ensuring it can meet both current pressures and future challenges.