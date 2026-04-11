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Political Clash Over Women's Reservation Bill

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje criticized Congress for politicizing the Women's Reservation Bill, accusing them of obstruction due to electoral motives. The bill aims to enhance women's representation in Parliament. Congress disputes the bill's timing, linking it to political maneuvering, while the BJP highlights its commitment to women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:33 IST
Political Clash Over Women's Reservation Bill
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Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of politicizing the Women's Reservation Bill by viewing it through what she describes as an 'election lens'. Her comments come after Congress criticized the BJP-led Centre's decision to amend the law and its timing.

The proposed amendment to the Women's Reservation Act, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women, to be implemented in the 2029 general elections. Congress has disputed this move, asserting that it seeks political gain and might breach the Model Code of Conduct.

Karnataka Minister Karandlaje urges political parties to support the amendment, emphasizing its importance in promoting women from diverse fields in politics. Meanwhile, the BJP plans a series of events, including a signature campaign, to rally support for the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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