Census 2027 to Go Digital: Telangana Leads the Way

In a significant move, the 2027 Census in Telangana will embrace a digital format for the first time, departing from the traditional paper-based approach last utilized in 2011. Bharati Hollikeri, the Director of Census Operations, outlined this innovative approach during a recent announcement in Telangana.

The Census is set to occur in two phases, with the first phase focusing on house listing and the housing census scheduled from May 11 to June 9. The second phase will commence in February 2027. Approximately 88,000 enumerators and supervisors will conduct this extensive operation, complemented by a thorough training regimen for nearly 94,000 personnel.

Hollikeri emphasized the adoption of advanced digital tools such as the Census Management Monitoring System (CMMS), Self-Enumeration Portal, and HLO app. These tools will aid in secure data collection, with an assurance of privacy as data becomes inaccessible once uploaded to central servers. Citizens in Telangana can participate via the Self-Enumeration Portal from April 16 to May 10, underscoring the initiative's focus on accessibility and data integrity.