Left Menu

Census 2027 to Go Digital: Telangana Leads the Way

Census 2027 in Telangana will transition to a digital format, a shift from the previous paper-based methodology. Director Bharati Hollikeri highlights technological advancements, data protection measures, and the logistical framework involving 88,000 personnel. The dual-phase process begins in 2027, with a self-enumeration option available to citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:19 IST
Census 2027 to Go Digital: Telangana Leads the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the 2027 Census in Telangana will embrace a digital format for the first time, departing from the traditional paper-based approach last utilized in 2011. Bharati Hollikeri, the Director of Census Operations, outlined this innovative approach during a recent announcement in Telangana.

The Census is set to occur in two phases, with the first phase focusing on house listing and the housing census scheduled from May 11 to June 9. The second phase will commence in February 2027. Approximately 88,000 enumerators and supervisors will conduct this extensive operation, complemented by a thorough training regimen for nearly 94,000 personnel.

Hollikeri emphasized the adoption of advanced digital tools such as the Census Management Monitoring System (CMMS), Self-Enumeration Portal, and HLO app. These tools will aid in secure data collection, with an assurance of privacy as data becomes inaccessible once uploaded to central servers. Citizens in Telangana can participate via the Self-Enumeration Portal from April 16 to May 10, underscoring the initiative's focus on accessibility and data integrity.

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Battle in Assam: BJP and Congress Vie for Power

High Stakes Battle in Assam: BJP and Congress Vie for Power

 India
2
Gas Cylinder Leak Leads to Tragic Fire in Yamunanagar

Gas Cylinder Leak Leads to Tragic Fire in Yamunanagar

 India
3
PM Modi begins address at poll rally in West Bengal's Haldia in Bengali; invokes Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

PM Modi begins address at poll rally in West Bengal's Haldia in Bengali; inv...

 India
4
Obsessed with criticising me, AIADMK's Palaniswami targeted CM Stalin, slandered him, says TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi at poll rally in Ponneri.

Obsessed with criticising me, AIADMK's Palaniswami targeted CM Stalin, sland...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026