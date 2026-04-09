Turning Foes to Allies: Ex-Maoists Train Security Forces in IED Neutralization

In an ambitious move to fortify security in the Bastar region, Chhattisgarh police have enlisted surrendered Naxalites to train personnel in handling improvised explosive devices (IEDs), officials announced on Thursday.

This strategy follows the region's declaration as free from armed Maoists as of March 31, aiming to bolster the capacity of security forces in detecting and neutralizing the deadly threats of IEDs. Around 20 ex-Maoist cadres, possessing significant experience in IED deployment, will share tactical insights with security forces at the Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare College in Kanker district.

The initiative not only aims to protect personnel and communities but also reflects a broader strategy of rehabilitating former insurgents into contributors to public safety, marking a significant shift from conflict to collaboration in the region's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)