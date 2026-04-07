2 killed, 5 injured in firing after mob storms CRPF camp in Manipur's Bishnupur district: Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
2 killed, 5 injured in firing after mob storms CRPF camp in Manipur's Bishnupur district: Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Revving Up Electric Mobility: Cars24 and Tesla India's Innovative Trade-In Programme
Mumbai's Pod Taxi Revolution: A Leap Forward in Urban Mobility
Rapper Offset Injured in Hollywood Shooting: Current Status and Ongoing Investigation
The Controversial Encounter: Alleged Mob Incident Tied to Shah Bano Legacy
Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district: Officials.