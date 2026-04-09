U.S. Travel Advisory: Rising Security Concerns in Nigeria

The United States has called on its citizens to rethink travel plans to Nigeria amid deteriorating security conditions. The State Department's advisory also permits the departure of non-essential U.S. personnel from the Abuja embassy.

This decision underscores growing concerns in Washington, spurred by ongoing kidnappings, banditry, and attacks, particularly in northern Nigeria. The updated advisory, which keeps Nigeria at Level 3, augments warnings against visiting several states, bringing the total to 23.

Recent alerts have spotlighted threats from Islamist insurgents in the northeast and criminal gangs in the northwest, with additional violence in southern and southeastern oil-producing regions. U.S. military involvement, including the presence of MQ-9 drones and 200 troops, continues in support of Nigerian forces combating Islamist militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)