Sri Lanka Repatriates Telecom Fraud Suspects to China

Sri Lankan authorities have successfully repatriated 125 individuals suspected of being involved in telecom fraud back to China. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security confirmed the operation, which marks a significant step in tackling international fraud networks. The suspects were captured in joint operations with the Chinese police and returned on March 29.

This development is part of an enhanced collaborative effort between Sri Lankan and Chinese law enforcement, aiming to dismantle telecom fraud rings that extend across borders. Such networks have been active in regions like the Thai-Myanmar border and Cambodia, deceiving thousands of individuals in different nations.

China claims substantial progress in dismantling these criminal infrastructures, particularly in Myanmar and Cambodia. By the end of 2025, more than 41,000 individuals were sentenced for their roles in such fraudulent activities. Chinese authorities have pledged to deepen international cooperation to create a robust framework against transnational crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)