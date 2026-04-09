Tanker Traffic Resumes in Strait of Hormuz Despite Ceasefire

In a surprising development, one oil tanker and five dry bulk carriers have sailed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past day. This movement comes despite the ongoing ceasefire between Iran and the United States, according to ship tracking data.

The strait, a pivotal maritime route, had seen a significant reduction in traffic since the beginning of hostilities on February 28. Daily vessel movements had dwindled to just a few, a stark contrast to the pre-conflict average of 140 vessels per day.

Data from Kpler, Lloyd's List Intelligence, and Signal Ocean reveal that the truce's impact on maritime shipping remains tenuous, as the global shipping community observes potential shifts in this key passageway.

(With inputs from agencies.)