Left Menu

Tanker Traffic Resumes in Strait of Hormuz Despite Ceasefire

In the last 24 hours, an oil tanker and five bulk carriers have traversed the Strait of Hormuz despite a ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. Traffic through this crucial waterway has been minimal since conflict began on February 28, significantly falling from prior averages of 140 daily sailings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:30 IST
Tanker Traffic Resumes in Strait of Hormuz Despite Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising development, one oil tanker and five dry bulk carriers have sailed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past day. This movement comes despite the ongoing ceasefire between Iran and the United States, according to ship tracking data.

The strait, a pivotal maritime route, had seen a significant reduction in traffic since the beginning of hostilities on February 28. Daily vessel movements had dwindled to just a few, a stark contrast to the pre-conflict average of 140 vessels per day.

Data from Kpler, Lloyd's List Intelligence, and Signal Ocean reveal that the truce's impact on maritime shipping remains tenuous, as the global shipping community observes potential shifts in this key passageway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Man Dies Opposing Petrol Theft

Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Man Dies Opposing Petrol Theft

 India
2
Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks

Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks

 Global
3
Sikkim School Bans Personal Reels During Duty Hours

Sikkim School Bans Personal Reels During Duty Hours

 India
4
Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026