Fed's Dilemma: U.S.-Iran Conflict Sparks Inflation Worries

The U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting minutes are set to reveal policymakers' heightened concerns over rising inflation, exacerbated by the U.S.-Iran conflict's pressure on global oil markets. With oil prices surging to $100 a barrel during the meeting period, Fed officials anticipated a challenging economic year ahead.

On Wednesday, oil prices momentarily dipped below $100 following President Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire for negotiations toward a lasting peace. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that various unknown scenarios were discussed, offering insights into the central bank's planning amid uncertain geopolitical tensions.

Though the Fed retained interest rates at the present 3.5% to 3.75% range, market projections now push expectations of any policy rate changes to late 2027. Concerns linger over whether the oil price shock will derail efforts to manage inflation or harm growth and employment domestically and globally.