Ceasefire Shattered: Iran's Stance on Israeli Strikes in Lebanon

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian strongly criticized Israel's recent strike on Lebanon, declaring such actions as violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Pezeshkian stated these strikes make negotiations futile and emphasized Iran's unwavering support for the Lebanese people.

The attack marked the heaviest bombardment by Israel since its conflict with Hezbollah began last month, devastatingly resulting in over 250 fatalities on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)