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Ceasefire Shattered: Iran's Stance on Israeli Strikes in Lebanon

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon, stating they breach the ceasefire agreement and undermine negotiations. He reaffirmed Iran's commitment to supporting the Lebanese people after Israel conducted its heaviest attacks since the recent conflict with Hezbollah, resulting in over 250 deaths on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:24 IST
Ceasefire Shattered: Iran's Stance on Israeli Strikes in Lebanon
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian strongly criticized Israel's recent strike on Lebanon, declaring such actions as violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Pezeshkian stated these strikes make negotiations futile and emphasized Iran's unwavering support for the Lebanese people.

The attack marked the heaviest bombardment by Israel since its conflict with Hezbollah began last month, devastatingly resulting in over 250 fatalities on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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