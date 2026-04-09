Post-Ceasefire Market Realities: A Long Road Ahead

The ceasefire in the Iran war has ignited a brief rally in global markets and a decline in oil prices. However, the euphoria is expected to be short-lived, as the economic challenges from the conflict linger.

Despite the drop in U.S. crude oil prices, energy costs remain high and continue to strain household and corporate budgets. The persistent inflation may keep U.S. annual inflation above 3% for the foreseeable future.

Financial markets and policymakers face ongoing uncertainty. With central banks cautious and fiscal pressures mounting, the upcoming IMF and World Bank meetings may prove crucial in navigating these volatile times.

(With inputs from agencies.)