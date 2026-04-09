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Tragedy in Forbesganj: A Tale of Violence and Political Outcry

A violent incident in Forbesganj, Bihar, involved a pickup driver beheaded by a vendor. The attacker was subsequently killed by locals. Visuals of the grisly event went viral, stirring political backlash against Bihar's law-and-order situation, with the opposition blaming the NDA government for the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:31 IST
Tragedy in Forbesganj: A Tale of Violence and Political Outcry
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  • India

A shocking and tragic incident unfolded in the town of Forbesganj, Bihar, where a pickup van driver, Nabi Hussain, was beheaded by a vendor, sparking local outrage. The attacker, Ravi Chauhan, was later beaten by locals and died from his injuries.

As events escalated, images of Hussain's severed head surfaced on social media, prompting fierce criticism from opposition leaders. Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition, condemned the NDA government in Bihar, describing the law-and-order situation as dire and chaotic, attributing blame towards political leadership.

Amid the social media storm, Yadav criticized the ruling government for focusing on political games rather than addressing rising crime rates, singling out the influence of alleged propaganda from recent films and the government's involvement with local mafias.

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