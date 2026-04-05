Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Bihar's NDA Government on Development Failures
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar's NDA for failing development indices, challenging officials to a public debate on the state's issues. He accused them of electoral manipulation. JD(U) and BJP leaders dismissed Yadav's claims, reflecting ongoing political tensions regarding Bihar's progress.
- Country:
- India
RJD's working president, Tejashwi Yadav, has leveled accusations against Bihar's NDA government, claiming the state lags in development due to past failures. He challenged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputies to a public debate on Bihar's progress.
Yadav argued that systemic issues, including flawed policies and unfulfilled promises, have hindered growth. Despite 21 years under NDA, Bihar remains at the bottom across various indicators, he asserted.
The assertations were met with rebuttals from JD(U) and BJP leaders, who dismissed Yadav's claims, emphasizing Bihar's economic growth, and urging Yadav to reflect on past governance under his family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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