Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Bihar's NDA Government on Development Failures

RJD's working president, Tejashwi Yadav, has leveled accusations against Bihar's NDA government, claiming the state lags in development due to past failures. He challenged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputies to a public debate on Bihar's progress.

Yadav argued that systemic issues, including flawed policies and unfulfilled promises, have hindered growth. Despite 21 years under NDA, Bihar remains at the bottom across various indicators, he asserted.

The assertations were met with rebuttals from JD(U) and BJP leaders, who dismissed Yadav's claims, emphasizing Bihar's economic growth, and urging Yadav to reflect on past governance under his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)