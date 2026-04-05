Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Bihar's NDA Government on Development Failures

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar's NDA for failing development indices, challenging officials to a public debate on the state's issues. He accused them of electoral manipulation. JD(U) and BJP leaders dismissed Yadav's claims, reflecting ongoing political tensions regarding Bihar's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:19 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Bihar's NDA Government on Development Failures
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD's working president, Tejashwi Yadav, has leveled accusations against Bihar's NDA government, claiming the state lags in development due to past failures. He challenged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputies to a public debate on Bihar's progress.

Yadav argued that systemic issues, including flawed policies and unfulfilled promises, have hindered growth. Despite 21 years under NDA, Bihar remains at the bottom across various indicators, he asserted.

The assertations were met with rebuttals from JD(U) and BJP leaders, who dismissed Yadav's claims, emphasizing Bihar's economic growth, and urging Yadav to reflect on past governance under his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Maharashtra Surges with 22% Credit Growth in Q4 FY26

Bank of Maharashtra Surges with 22% Credit Growth in Q4 FY26

 India
2
Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Hit by Speeding Harvester on Budaun-Delhi Road

Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Hit by Speeding Harvester on Budaun-Delhi Road

 India
3
Pakistan trying to influence Assam elections; 11 talk shows saying Cong should win: CM Sarma.

Pakistan trying to influence Assam elections; 11 talk shows saying Cong shou...

 India
4
Explosive Attack Rocks BJP Worker's Residence in Kathirur

Explosive Attack Rocks BJP Worker's Residence in Kathirur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026