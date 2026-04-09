Argentina's Glacier Bill Sparks Legal Storm: Mining vs. Environment
Argentina's Congress has passed a bill endorsed by President Javier Milei to ease glacier protections, encouraging mining investments. Environmental groups plan to challenge the legislation, claiming it compromises water safety and ecosystem health. This controversial law might unlock significant mining investments but faces fierce opposition and legal battles.
Argentina's Congress has approved a contentious bill, supported by President Javier Milei, which relaxes glacier protections to promote metal mining. Environmental groups have vowed to challenge the bill in court.
The legislation, initially cleared by the Senate in February, was passed by a margin of 137 to 111 votes. Mining industry forecasts suggest that the change could unlock investments worth over USD 30 billion in the coming decade, primarily in copper, gold, and silver projects.
Environmental activists, including Greenpeace, are planning a public class-action lawsuit, arguing that the process neglected public concerns about water safety and claiming the reform threatens vital ecosystems. The law, they assert, rolls back crucial environmental protections established in the 2010 landmark glacier law.
(With inputs from agencies.)