Argentina's Glacier Bill Sparks Legal Storm: Mining vs. Environment

Argentina's Congress has approved a contentious bill, supported by President Javier Milei, which relaxes glacier protections to promote metal mining. Environmental groups have vowed to challenge the bill in court.

The legislation, initially cleared by the Senate in February, was passed by a margin of 137 to 111 votes. Mining industry forecasts suggest that the change could unlock investments worth over USD 30 billion in the coming decade, primarily in copper, gold, and silver projects.

Environmental activists, including Greenpeace, are planning a public class-action lawsuit, arguing that the process neglected public concerns about water safety and claiming the reform threatens vital ecosystems. The law, they assert, rolls back crucial environmental protections established in the 2010 landmark glacier law.

(With inputs from agencies.)