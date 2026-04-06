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Suvendu Adhikari's Financial Growth Amid Legal Challenges

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's poll affidavit reveals a notable increase in his income over five years, despite a decline in movable assets. His financial disclosure mentions significant assets and pending criminal cases with no convictions, while detailing his political and business income sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:55 IST
Suvendu Adhikari's Financial Growth Amid Legal Challenges
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

The poll affidavit of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shows a notable surge in his income over the past five years. According to the document, Adhikari's income increased from approximately Rs 8.13 lakh in 2020-21 to nearly Rs 17.38 lakh in 2024-25.

Despite this income rise, Adhikari's movable assets have decreased significantly to about Rs 24.57 lakh from Rs 59.31 lakh reported in 2021. His immovable assets stand around Rs 61.30 lakh, including agricultural land and real estate worth approximately Rs 25 lakh.

Adhikari disclosed that he has no outstanding loans or government dues and owns no vehicle or jewellery. The affidavit also reveals pending criminal cases against him, with no convictions yet. He continues to contest from Nandigram and Bhabanipur while pursuing his professions in politics and business.

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