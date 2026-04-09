‘Watan Ko Jano’ Youth Delegation Meets VP: Call for Unity, Aspirations and Drug-Free Future for J&K Youth

In a powerful reflection of India’s commitment to youth engagement and national integration, a 250-member youth delegation from Jammu & Kashmir participating in the ‘Watan Ko Jano’ programme met the Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The interaction highlighted the growing aspirations, achievements, and transformative potential of youth from the Union Territory, while reinforcing the importance of unity, opportunity, and responsible citizenship.

‘Watan Ko Jano’: Building Bridges Across India

The ‘Watan Ko Jano’ programme, jointly organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, aims to foster national integration by enabling youth from the region to explore diverse parts of India, experience its cultural richness, and connect with a shared national identity.

The initiative has emerged as a key platform for exposure, confidence-building, and aspiration enhancement among young participants.

Vice President Applauds Youth Potential

Addressing the delegation, Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan expressed his delight at interacting with the “vibrant, talented, and determined” youth from Jammu & Kashmir.

Recalling his recent visit to Srinagar for the University of Kashmir’s convocation, he highlighted notable progress in women’s empowerment, noting increased participation and leadership of women in education and public life.

He also celebrated a historic sporting milestone—the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team’s first-ever Ranji Trophy victory—as a symbol of the region’s emerging talent and determination.

“These achievements reflect the progressive direction in which the youth of Jammu & Kashmir are shaping the future,” he remarked.

Youth at the Heart of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

Commending the Ministry of Home Affairs for the initiative, the Vice President said programmes like Watan Ko Jano play a crucial role in:

Strengthening national unity and shared identity

Building confidence and awareness among youth

Encouraging aspiration and participation in nation-building

He emphasized that such efforts embody the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, bringing diverse regions closer through meaningful engagement.

Jammu & Kashmir: A Land of Opportunity

Highlighting the region’s immense potential, Shri Radhakrishnan described Jammu & Kashmir as a land of extraordinary natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, capable of emerging as a global tourism hub.

He noted that expanding opportunities in:

Education

Technology

Tourism

Entrepreneurship

are opening new pathways for youth to contribute to a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive future.

Encouraging Excellence and Responsibility

The Vice President lauded the growing success of J&K youth in competitive fields, including Civil Services, IITs, and IIMs, reflecting rising aspirations and improved access to opportunities.

At the same time, he delivered a strong message on social responsibility, urging students to:

Stay away from drugs

Encourage peers to adopt healthy lifestyles

“A healthy youth is the foundation of a strong and progressive nation,” he emphasized.

A Call to Build Viksit Bharat

In his concluding remarks, Shri Radhakrishnan encouraged the young participants to:

Believe in their abilities

Stay rooted in their cultural identity

Take pride in contributing to nation-building

He stressed that the vision of Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat can only be achieved when every state and region progresses collectively.

Union Minister Highlights Transformation

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who was also present during the interaction, spoke about the developmental transformation of Jammu & Kashmir over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

He noted that the aspirations of youth in the region have significantly risen, with increasing participation and success across diverse sectors.

A Step Toward Inclusive Nation-Building

The interaction between the youth delegation and national leadership underscores the importance of engaging young citizens as active stakeholders in India’s growth story.

Through initiatives like Watan Ko Jano, the government continues to empower youth from Jammu & Kashmir with exposure, confidence, and opportunities—helping them emerge as ambassadors of unity, progress, and national integration.