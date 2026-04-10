Kuwait Condemns Drone Attacks Violating Its Sovereignty
Kuwait's foreign ministry denounced drone assaults, attributed to Iran and its allies, on vital facilities in the country. This Thursday evening assault breached Kuwait's sovereignty and airspace, causing significant damage at a National Guard site but no injuries. The government highlights the need for security and sovereignty protection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:48 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Kuwait's foreign ministry has publicly condemned drone attacks, attributed to Iran and its proxies, targeting critical facilities in the nation.
The strikes, which took place on Thursday evening, were described as violations of Kuwait's sovereignty and airspace.
Though the attacks inflicted significant material damage at a National Guard site, fortunately, no injuries were reported. The government emphasized the importance of securing national integrity and ensuring stability in the region.
ALSO READ
U.S. Travel Advisory Urges Reconsideration: Security Concerns in Nigeria
Disruption in Saudi Energy Operations: Security Personnel Casualty
Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri
Deadly Raid on Nigerian Military Base Highlights Intensifying Security Crisis
Lobbying Ties and National Security: The Chinese Firm's Rare Win in Washington