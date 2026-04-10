Political Turmoil in Rio: Governorship Hangs in Balance

The political fate of Rio de Janeiro remains uncertain as the Supreme Court delayed its decision on the city's governance. Following Claudio Castro's resignation to pursue a senatorial campaign, the region has been leaderless, exacerbating issues such as urban security and transportation costs.

The Supreme Court is divided over who should elect the interim governor: the scandal-ridden state legislature or the citizens in an early election. With a 4-1 leaning towards a legislative decision, the case's review, requested by Justice Flavio Dino, could extend for 90 days.

Meanwhile, the current caretaker, Ricardo Couto de Castro, faces challenges consolidating executive support. The looming political vacuum, highlighted by political analyst Thomas Traumann, risks inflating diesel prices and compromising security operations. Senator Flavio Bolsonaro advocates for a legislative decision on the governor, clashing with local calls for public elections.