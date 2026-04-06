BSF Considers Unconventional Methods for Border Security Enhancement

The Border Security Force (BSF) is evaluating an unconventional approach to securing the India-Bangladesh border by potentially introducing crocodiles and snakes into vulnerable riverine gaps. This proposal, aimed at curbing illegal infiltration and cross-frontier crimes, was discussed at a meeting in Delhi on February 9th.

The initiative comes in response to directions from the Union home minister, with BSF commanders tasked to study its operational feasibility along the 4,096-km border, 856 km of which is unfenced due to challenging geography. However, several field commanders have raised concerns over the practicality of deploying reptiles, particularly given the potential risks to local communities during floods.

While the BSF continues to analyze feedback from field units, alternative measures, including advanced technology and surveillance gadgets, are also being considered to enhance border security against infiltration, human trafficking, and smuggling activities.