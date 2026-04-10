Renewed Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Blows Amid Ceasefire Talks

Tensions have escalated between Israel and Hezbollah, with a missile attack from Hezbollah intercepted by Israel's military, according to the Times of Israel.

The attack, which triggered air raid sirens, marks an ongoing exchange of attacks following Israel's bombardment of Lebanon that resulted in more than 300 deaths.

This comes ahead of important peace talks between Israel and Lebanon, amid efforts to disarm Hezbollah and establish a ceasefire, as instructed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)