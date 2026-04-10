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Renewed Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Blows Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israel and Hezbollah are engaged in escalating conflict as Hezbollah launched a missile at Israel, which was intercepted. The exchange follows Israel's heavy airstrikes on Lebanon, resulting in significant casualties. Tensions rise as peace talks between Israel and Lebanon, including disarming Hezbollah, are set to begin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 05:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 05:35 IST
Renewed Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Blows Amid Ceasefire Talks
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Tensions have escalated between Israel and Hezbollah, with a missile attack from Hezbollah intercepted by Israel's military, according to the Times of Israel.

The attack, which triggered air raid sirens, marks an ongoing exchange of attacks following Israel's bombardment of Lebanon that resulted in more than 300 deaths.

This comes ahead of important peace talks between Israel and Lebanon, amid efforts to disarm Hezbollah and establish a ceasefire, as instructed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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