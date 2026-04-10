Rory McIlroy Relishes Nerve-Wracking Return to Masters

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, was visibly relieved to feel nervous during his first tee at the Masters on Thursday, considering it a sign that the tournament still holds immense significance.

Opening his title defense strongly with a five-under-par 67, McIlroy shared the lead despite a challenging start. The Northern Irishman managed to turn the tide, emphasizing that nerves were a welcome reminder of the tournament's meaning.

He credited previous wins for bestowing patience and experience, helping him navigate the rough patches. McIlroy aims to refine his strategy, especially with more challenging greens expected as the Masters progresses.