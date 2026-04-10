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Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts Intensify for Toddler Trapped in Borewell

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy named Bhagirath fell into a borewell in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh. Despite challenges posed by rocks encountered during rescue efforts, teams from the NDRF and SDRF are working tirelessly to save him. The rescue operation includes parallel pit digging and specialized drilling machines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:22 IST
Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts Intensify for Toddler Trapped in Borewell
Bhagirath
  • Country:
  • India

A race against time is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district as rescue teams work tirelessly to save Bhagirath, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy trapped in a borewell since Thursday evening.

Despite the challenges, including encountering rock formations that slowed the dig, the National and State Disaster Response Forces remain committed to the operation. Efforts include using specialized drilling machines and a parallel pit to reach the child at a depth of 60-65 feet.

The child's family, residents of Rajasthan, had been in the area to graze sheep when the incident occurred. Authorities continue to monitor the child's condition using a camera and ensure an oxygen supply. All efforts are focused on safely rescuing young Bhagirath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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