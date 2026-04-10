Supreme Court Grills Police Over Ghaziabad's Heartbreaking Case

On Friday, the Supreme Court expressed profound shock and intervened in the tragic rape-murder case of a four-year-old girl in Ghaziabad, summoning the police commissioner and the investigating officer on April 13 with the case details.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, reviewed the input from senior lawyer N Hariharan, representing the victim's father, a daily wage worker, and conveyed dissatisfaction with the state police's investigation conduct.

The court criticized both the state police and two private hospitals for their negligence and insensitive behavior towards the girl's condition, noting they refused treatment even before she succumbed after the alleged rape. On March 16, the child was tragically found unconscious and bloodied after being allegedly lured away by a neighbor under false pretenses.