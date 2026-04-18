Deadly Supermarket Siege in Kyiv Ends in Fatal Police Shootout
A gunman opened fire in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, killing at least five people and injuring ten others. The Ukrainian police killed the attacker during a supermarket siege, as he had taken hostages. The suspect was a 58-year-old from Moscow, with turmoil escalating in Ukrainian cities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:07 IST
The usually serene Holosiivskyi district in Kyiv became the scene of a grim episode over the weekend, as a gunman embarked on a deadly rampage.
The suspect, identified as a 58-year-old native of Moscow, opened fire, resulting in the death of at least five people and injuries to 10 others before being shot dead by police.
According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, special police forces were called in to neutralize the threat, eventually confronting the shooter who had taken hostages and started a fire in his registered Kyiv apartment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kyiv
- Ukraine
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- incident
- police
- siege
- hostages
- barricaded
- supermarket
- Holosiivskyi
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