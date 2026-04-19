ED Raids Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner's Premises in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a high-profile money laundering case by conducting raids at the residences of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and businessman Joy Kamdar.

The crackdown forms part of a broader probe targeting an alleged criminal syndicate led by Biswajit Podder, known for involvement in numerous felonious activities.

This law enforcement action is crucial as it comes ahead of state elections, potentially unearthing deeper ties between criminal enterprises and political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)