Left Menu

ED Raids Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner's Premises in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate raided locations linked to Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and Sun Enterprise's MD Joy Kamdar in a money laundering probe. The investigation concerns criminal activities of suspect Biswajit Podder and his syndicate, linked with crimes such as extortion and attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 09:43 IST
ED Raids Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner's Premises in Money Laundering Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a high-profile money laundering case by conducting raids at the residences of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and businessman Joy Kamdar.

The crackdown forms part of a broader probe targeting an alleged criminal syndicate led by Biswajit Podder, known for involvement in numerous felonious activities.

This law enforcement action is crucial as it comes ahead of state elections, potentially unearthing deeper ties between criminal enterprises and political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Terror Unleashed in a Supermarket Siege

Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Terror Unleashed in a Supermarket Siege

 Global
2
Karnataka Pioneers Alcohol Tax Reforms with AIB Model

Karnataka Pioneers Alcohol Tax Reforms with AIB Model

 India
3
CPI(M) Challenges BJP's Waste Management Crisis in Thiruvananthapuram

CPI(M) Challenges BJP's Waste Management Crisis in Thiruvananthapuram

 India
4
Statue Vandalism Sparks Protests and Traffic Chaos

Statue Vandalism Sparks Protests and Traffic Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026