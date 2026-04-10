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Heist at Hospitals: Inside the Operation of the Jewellery Thief Kingpin

A 38-year-old woman, Paro, has been arrested as the leader of a gang targeting women in hospitals and temples in Delhi, stealing their jewellery. The criminal activities involved engaging victims in conversation to lower their alertness. Arrest followed intensive surveillance and CCTV analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:19 IST
Heist at Hospitals: Inside the Operation of the Jewellery Thief Kingpin
Paro
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A 38-year-old woman named Paro, alleged to be the mastermind behind a gang targeting female victims for jewellery theft, was arrested by the Delhi Police. The suspect, residing in Bawana, had been linked to multiple theft cases, primarily operating in hospital and temple environments.

According to police reports, the gang's modus operandi involved spotting women alone or appearing vulnerable in crowded areas. They would then engage them in conversation or offer assistance, ultimately distracting them to make off with valuables like gold ornaments. One notable incident occurred at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where a victim's jewellery was deceitfully stolen.

The breakthrough came after an extensive investigation involving the review of CCTV footage at approximately 50 locations and sustained surveillance for about a month. Paro, who has prior legal issues and turned to crime due to personal hardships, was apprehended on April 9. Her past involves declared offenses under cheating classifications, with further efforts in place to locate her accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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