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Mizoram's Three-Year Drug-Free Initiative Takes Off

The Lawngtlai district in Mizoram has launched a three-year campaign named 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' aimed at eradicating drug abuse. The initiative targets 178 villages bordering Myanmar, with unified efforts from local government, NGOs, and churches. Committees are established and funds secured for its execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:57 IST
Mizoram's Three-Year Drug-Free Initiative Takes Off
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Mizoram's Lawngtlai district administration has embarked on a three-year mission to combat drug abuse under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan'.

The campaign was inaugurated by C Lalsawmzuala, the chief executive member of the Lai Autonomous District Council, in a ceremony at Lawngtlai, targeting 178 villages along the Myanmar border.

Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga emphasized the initiative's comprehensive approach, involving village councils, NGOs, and churches, and highlighted that funding has been secured from the Central government to bolster the district's anti-drug strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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