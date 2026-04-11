Cyclone Vaianu Threatens New Zealand's North Island with Destructive Fury

Thousands of New Zealanders were ordered to evacuate their homes on Saturday, as Cyclone Vaianu loomed large over the nation's North Island. Officials warned of the potential for coastal flooding and landslides as the storm gathered strength.

The cyclone, anticipated to unleash heavy rain and winds reaching 130 km/h (80 mph), was set to make landfall on Sunday and then veer west of the isolated Chatham Islands by Monday, according to weather forecasts. Emergency declarations were in place across several regions, with evacuation orders issued in areas of Whakatane, a town of 37,150 people, located 430 km north of the national capital, Wellington.

The Whakatane District Council advised residents to plan for a two-day evacuation. Coastal regions face the threat of landslides, storm surges, and waves up to 13 meters high, along with flooding. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized the cyclone's destructive potential and called on residents to prepare adequately, urging them to clear drains and check on neighbors while bracing for possible power outages. The situation has reignited memories of Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, one of New Zealand's most devastating natural disasters this century.