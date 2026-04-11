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China's Covert Arms Transfer: MANPADs to Iran

Recent U.S. intelligence reveals China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems, specifically shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, to Iran. These shipments may be routed through third countries to obscure their origin. High-level U.S.-Iran talks are scheduled in Islamabad, aiming to resolve a six-week-old conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:00 IST
China's Covert Arms Transfer: MANPADs to Iran

In a significant development, U.S. intelligence sources have uncovered China's plans to deliver advanced air defense systems, identified as MANPADs, to Iran. According to CNN, Beijing intends to mask the shipments' origin by routing them via third countries.

The report has stirred considerable debate, especially as neither the U.S. State Department, the White House, nor China's Washington embassy has commented on the matter. The revelation comes amid heightened tensions globally.

This news coincides with upcoming high-level talks between the U.S. and Iran, set to take place in Islamabad. The negotiations aim to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict that has been persisting for over six weeks.

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