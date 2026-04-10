N3 Reopens After Major Truck Obstruction, Authorities Warn of Delays Near Harrismith

Traffic has resumed in both directions along the N3 near the Harrismith North Interchange following the clearance of a multiple-truck obstruction that had brought movement along the key transport corridor to a standstill earlier on Friday.

While all lanes have now been reopened, authorities have cautioned that significant congestion remains, with motorists advised to expect delays as traffic flow gradually returns to normal.

The incident, which involved several trucks blocking the roadway, caused major disruptions on one of South Africa’s busiest freight and commuter routes—linking Gauteng to the Port of Durban and serving as a critical artery for the country’s economy.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) Chief Operating Officer Thania Dhoogra urged road users to remain vigilant while navigating the affected stretch.

“Please remain patient and drive with extra caution until the current traffic backlog has been cleared and mobility is fully restored,” Dhoogra said.

Emergency response teams and traffic authorities worked swiftly to remove the obstruction and reopen the highway, but the scale of the disruption has resulted in a backlog that is expected to take several hours to fully dissipate.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) echoed these concerns, warning that residual congestion could persist well into the day.

“We thank motorists for their patience and urge them to exercise caution, as they may still encounter congestion,” the RTMC said.

Transport analysts note that even short-term closures on the N3 can have ripple effects across supply chains, given the route’s importance for the movement of goods between inland provinces and coastal ports. Delays on this corridor can impact logistics schedules, delivery timelines, and fuel consumption for freight operators.

Motorists travelling through the Harrismith area are advised to maintain safe following distances, adhere to traffic directives, and consider alternative routes where possible until normal conditions are fully restored.

Authorities have not reported any further incidents at this stage, but continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure safe and efficient traffic flow.

The reopening of the N3 marks a return to operational status for the vital corridor, though road users are reminded that caution and patience remain essential as the network stabilises.