Road Rage Escalates to Knife Attack: Mother and Son Injured

A mother and her son sustained injuries in a knife attack resulting from a road rage incident in Janakpuri, West Delhi, on Wednesday. Official sources stated the attack occurred near a busy junction around 9 pm as the victims were returning home.

According to the report, the situation unfolded when two men on a scooter, traveling on the wrong side, collided with a dumper. Upon approaching the scene to assist, the victims were unexpectedly attacked with a knife.

Local residents promptly intervened, assisting a patrolling constable in apprehending one suspect, while the other assailant managed to escape. Authorities have launched an investigation to capture the fugitive and ascertain detailed circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)