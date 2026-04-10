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Road Rage Escalates to Knife Attack: Mother and Son Injured

A woman and her son were injured during a knife attack following a road rage incident in Janakpuri, West Delhi. The altercation involved two men on a scooter; one was arrested while the other fled. Further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:15 IST
Road Rage Escalates to Knife Attack: Mother and Son Injured
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A mother and her son sustained injuries in a knife attack resulting from a road rage incident in Janakpuri, West Delhi, on Wednesday. Official sources stated the attack occurred near a busy junction around 9 pm as the victims were returning home.

According to the report, the situation unfolded when two men on a scooter, traveling on the wrong side, collided with a dumper. Upon approaching the scene to assist, the victims were unexpectedly attacked with a knife.

Local residents promptly intervened, assisting a patrolling constable in apprehending one suspect, while the other assailant managed to escape. Authorities have launched an investigation to capture the fugitive and ascertain detailed circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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