Commitment to Backward Classes: Naidu's Continued Efforts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized the state's unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of Backward Classes. Meeting with leaders from the Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Association, Naidu discussed significant demands aimed at uplifting these communities.

The delegation, led by state president Kesana Shankara Rao and national president J Srinivas Goud, presented several key demands, including reservations for BCs based on population proportions, the creation of a separate ministry for OBCs at the Union level, and an OBC sub-plan with a dedicated budget. They also called for the swift enactment of a law to protect backward communities.

In response, Chief Minister Naidu assured that the issues under the Union government's jurisdiction would be addressed through consultations. He reaffirmed the government's resolve to ensure justice and equitable opportunities for BC communities, with leaders expressing confidence in the coalition government's efforts to achieve these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)