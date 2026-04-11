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Justice Served: Mass Convictions in Abuja's Militant Trials

Nigeria has convicted nearly 400 Islamist militants after mass trials in Abuja. These trials, which began in 2017, involve Boko Haram and ISWAP suspects. With over 500 cases presented, 386 convictions were secured. Observers ensured fair trials, with more proceedings expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:05 IST
Justice Served: Mass Convictions in Abuja's Militant Trials
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Nigeria's government achieved a significant milestone by convicting nearly 400 Islamist militants during mass trials held this week in Abuja. The series of trials, which started in 2017, pertains to suspects from the notorious groups Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi announced that of the 508 cases brought before the Federal High Court, 386 led to convictions, including sentences from five years to life imprisonment. The convicted militants are required to participate in rehabilitation and deradicalization programs to facilitate their reintegration into society.

Boko Haram's insurgency has wrought havoc since 2009, killing tens of thousands and displacing over two million. With violence escalating, international observers like the UNODC and Amnesty International ensured fairness during court proceedings. More trials will continue by the end of May, Fagbemi revealed.

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